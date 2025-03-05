Deep Dive Into H.B. Fuller Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $69.5, a high estimate of $78.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. A 9.74% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $77.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive H.B. Fuller is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Begleiter Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $72.00 $75.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $60.00 $70.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $68.00 $78.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $78.00 $85.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to H.B. Fuller. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of H.B. Fuller compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of H.B. Fuller's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into H.B. Fuller's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know H.B. Fuller Better

H.B. Fuller Co manufactures and sells adhesives, sealants, and other chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives and Construction Adhesives. It generates the maximum revenue from hygiene, health and consumable adhesives. This segment produces and supplies a full range of specialty industrial adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, water-based and solvent-based products for applications in various markets, including packaging , converting, nonwoven and hygiene (disposable diapers, feminine care and medical garments) and health and beauty. The company generates around half of its revenue in the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of H.B. Fuller

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: H.B. Fuller displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 November, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.26%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: H.B. Fuller's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.8%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): H.B. Fuller's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.4%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): H.B. Fuller's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.15%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: H.B. Fuller's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.13, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

