Deep Dive Into Harmony Biosciences Hldgs Stock: Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

In the last three months, 13 analysts have published ratings on Harmony Biosciences Hldgs (NASDAQ:HRMY), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $54.08, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. A 3.13% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $55.83.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Harmony Biosciences Hldgs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $49.00 $49.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Lowers Buy $48.00 $55.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $70.00 $70.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Raises Outperform $44.00 $42.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $70.00 $75.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $42.00 $52.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Ami Fadia Needham Lowers Buy $50.00 $52.00 David Hoang Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $55.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Harmony Biosciences Hldgs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Harmony Biosciences Hldgs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Harmony Biosciences Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Harmony Biosciences Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Harmony Biosciences Hldgs analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Harmony Biosciences Hldgs

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. The company's product WAKIX (pitolisant) is a molecule with a novel mechanism of action specifically designed to increase histamine signaling in the brain by binding to H3 receptors and is used for the treatment of cataplexy in adult patients with narcolepsy. The other drug candidates in its pipeline are Pitolisant, HBS-102 (MCHR1 antagonist), BP1.15205 (orexin-2 receptor agonist), ZYN002 (cannabidiol gel), EPX-100 (clemizole hydrochloride), and EPX-200 (lorcaserin), among others.

Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.51%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 24.58% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.88%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.13%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.27.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HRMY

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for HRMY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.