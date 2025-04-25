Deep Dive Into Halozyme Therapeutics Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $69.4, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $58.00. This current average has increased by 1.46% from the previous average price target of $68.40.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Halozyme Therapeutics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Mitchell Kapoor |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $72.00|$72.00 | |Jessica Fye |JP Morgan |Raises |Neutral | $58.00|$55.00 | |Robert Wasserman |Benchmark |Maintains |Buy | $75.00|$75.00 | |Mitchell Kapoor |HC Wainwright & Co. |Raises |Buy | $72.00|$70.00 | |Mitchell Kapoor |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $70.00|$70.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Halozyme Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Halozyme Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Halozyme Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Halozyme Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Halozyme Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Halozyme Therapeutics analyst ratings.

Discovering Halozyme Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies. The company seeks to create therapies focused on human enzymes that alter tumors. Halozyme focuses on developing its proprietary products in therapeutic areas with a focus on oncology, and licensing its technology to biopharmaceutical companies to collaboratively develop products. The company's operations are based in the United States, with minimal long-lived assets located internationally.

Breaking Down Halozyme Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Halozyme Therapeutics's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 29.55% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 45.98%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Halozyme Therapeutics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 33.56% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Halozyme Therapeutics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.55%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Halozyme Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 4.14. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HALO

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Buy Buy Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for HALO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.