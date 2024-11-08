Deep Dive Into Haemonetics Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Haemonetics, presenting an average target of $107.29, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.99%.

A clear picture of Haemonetics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Cooper Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy $120.00 $120.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $108.00 $108.00 Kristen Stewart CL King Announces Buy $116.00 - Craig Bijou B of A Securities Announces Neutral $85.00 - Marie Thibault BTIG Announces Buy $112.00 - Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Neutral $85.00 $94.00 David Turkaly JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $125.00 $125.00

Haemonetics Corp aims to improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare by providing medical products and solutions in the blood and plasma component collection, surgical suite, and hospital transfusion service spaces. As such, the company operates under three segments: plasma, blood center, and hospital. The company places primary emphasis on its plasma and hospital segments due to their robust growth potential, whereas the blood center segment tends to be constrained by higher competition. Product revenue is driven by demand for disposable blood component collection and processing sets and the related equipment needed for proper functionality.

Key Indicators: Haemonetics's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Haemonetics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.98%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Haemonetics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.41%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Haemonetics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.62%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Haemonetics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.35, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

