Deep Dive Into HA Sustainable Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated HA Sustainable (NYSE:HASI), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $39.86, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 21.52% from the previous average price target of $32.80.

A clear picture of HA Sustainable's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Kallo Baird Raises Outperform $47.00 $36.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Buy $39.00 - Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Announces Outperform $41.00 - Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $32.00 $28.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $44.00 $30.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Outperform $34.00 $31.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $42.00 $39.00

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc is a climate investment firm that actively partners with clients to deploy real assets that facilitate the energy transition. It invests in behind-the-meter (BTM) building or facility-specific distributed energy projects which reduce energy usage or cost, Grid-connected (GC) renewable energy projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar, solar-plus-storage, and onshore wind, to generate power production and Fuels, Transport & Nature projects.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, HA Sustainable showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 68.64% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 42.42%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.17%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): HA Sustainable's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.39%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, HA Sustainable adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

