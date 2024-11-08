Deep Dive Into Gulfport Energy Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $180.62, a high estimate of $203.00, and a low estimate of $162.00. Observing a 0.13% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $180.38.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Gulfport Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bertrand Donnes Truist Securities Raises Buy $203.00 $190.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $174.00 $173.00 Zach Parham JP Morgan Raises Overweight $175.00 $162.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line $170.00 $170.00 Bertrand Donnes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $190.00 $198.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $173.00 $178.00 Zach Parham JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $162.00 $178.00 Bertrand Donnes Truist Securities Raises Buy $198.00 $194.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Gulfport Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Gulfport Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Gulfport Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Gulfport Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Gulfport Energy analyst ratings.

Get to Know Gulfport Energy Better

Gulfport Energy Corp is an independent natural gas-weighted exploration and production company focused on the exploration, acquisition and production of natural gas, crude oil and NGL in the United States. It operates through Utica Shale and Scoop properties. The Utica Shale is located in the Appalachian Basin of the United States and Canada. The Scoop (South Central Oklahoma Oil Province) play of Oklahoma is located in the southeast portion of the prolific Anadarko Basin.

Financial Insights: Gulfport Energy

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Gulfport Energy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.97% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Gulfport Energy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.97%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gulfport Energy's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.72%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.47%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Gulfport Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.34, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GPOR

Date Firm Action From To Oct 2021 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Sep 2021 JP Morgan Upgrades Underweight Neutral Jul 2021 Truist Securities Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for GPOR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.