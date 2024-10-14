Deep Dive Into Golden Entertainment Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $38.5, a high estimate of $41.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. A 6.37% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $41.12.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Golden Entertainment. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $35.00 $36.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $39.00 $41.00 David Bain B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $40.00 $44.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $41.00 $44.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $38.00 $40.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $36.00 $39.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $40.00 $43.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $39.00 $42.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Golden Entertainment. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Golden Entertainment compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Golden Entertainment's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Golden Entertainment's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Golden Entertainment analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Golden Entertainment's Background

Golden Entertainment Inc is a U.S. based company that focuses on distributed gaming, casino, and resort operations. Its reportable segments are Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. The majority of the revenue for the company is generated from its Nevada Casino Resorts segment which is comprised of destination casino resort properties offering a variety of food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

A Deep Dive into Golden Entertainment's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Golden Entertainment's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -41.63%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.37%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Golden Entertainment's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Golden Entertainment's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.91.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GDEN

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Macquarie Maintains Outperform Oct 2021 JP Morgan Initiates Coverage On Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for GDEN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.