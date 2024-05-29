Deep Dive Into Globus Medical Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Globus Medical and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $70.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $85.00 and a low estimate of $60.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.09% from the previous average price target of $64.17.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Globus Medical. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $72.00 $63.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $80.00 $60.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $85.00 $83.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $63.00 $60.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $60.00 $55.00 Mathew Blackman Stifel Raises Buy $70.00 $64.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Announces Buy $60.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Globus Medical. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Globus Medical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Globus Medical's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Globus Medical: A Closer Look

Globus Medical Inc is a medical device company that develops and provides healthcare products and solutions to hospitals, physicians, and surgical centers. The firm's products are organized into two categories: musculoskeletal solutions, which include medical devices and instruments used mostly for spinal and orthopedic procedures, and enabling technologies, which include advanced computer systems developed for enhancing surgical capabilities. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated from musculoskeletal solutions products, and more than half of the revenue is earned in the United States.

Globus Medical's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Globus Medical's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 119.26% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Globus Medical's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.17%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.18%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Globus Medical's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.14%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Globus Medical's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

