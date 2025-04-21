Deep Dive Into Global Payments Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

Ratings for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $119.89, along with a high estimate of $163.00 and a low estimate of $77.00. A 13.59% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $138.75.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Global Payments. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Andrew Bauch |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $77.00|$105.00 | |David Koning |Baird |Lowers |Outperform | $100.00|$145.00 | |Ramsey El-Assal |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $110.00|$125.00 | |Adam Frisch |Evercore ISI Group |Announces |In-Line | $85.00|- | |Vasundhara Govil |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Lowers |Outperform | $135.00|$140.00 | |Ashwin Shirvaikar |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $135.00|$138.00 | |Ramsey El-Assal |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $125.00|$135.00 | |James Faucette |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $163.00|$166.00 | |Jason Kupferberg |B of A Securities |Lowers |Buy | $149.00|$156.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Global Payments. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Global Payments. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Global Payments compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Global Payments compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Global Payments's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Global Payments's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Global Payments analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Global Payments

Global Payments is a leading provider of payment processing and software solutions and focuses on serving small and midsize merchants. The company operates in 30 countries and generates about one fourth of its revenue from outside North America, primarily in Europe and Asia. In 2019, Global Payments merged with Total System Services in an all-stock deal that gave Total System Services shareholders 48% of the combined company's shares. The merger added issuer processing operations.

Global Payments: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Global Payments displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.35%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Global Payments's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 22.55% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Global Payments's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Global Payments's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Global Payments's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.75, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GPN

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Baird Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for GPN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.