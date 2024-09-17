Deep Dive Into Global Payments Stock: Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Global Payments and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $139.45, accompanied by a high estimate of $172.00 and a low estimate of $111.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 5.25%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Global Payments. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Friedman Susquehanna Maintains Positive $147.00 $147.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Neutral $118.00 $111.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $158.00 $172.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $130.00 $145.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $111.00 $119.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $126.00 $124.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Positive $147.00 $157.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $172.00 $172.00 Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $140.00 $150.00 David Togut Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $160.00 $170.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Lowers Buy $125.00 $152.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Global Payments. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Global Payments compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Global Payments's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Global Payments's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Global Payments analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Global Payments

Global Payments is a leading provider of payment processing and software solutions and focuses on serving small and midsize merchants. The company operates in 30 countries and generates about one fourth of its revenue from outside North America, primarily in Europe and Asia. In 2019, Global Payments merged with Total System Services in an all-stock deal that gave Total System Services shareholders 48% of the combined company's shares. The merger added issuer processing operations.

Global Payments: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Global Payments's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.74% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Global Payments's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.59%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.68%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Global Payments's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.73%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Global Payments's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.81, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GPN

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for GPN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.