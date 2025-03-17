Deep Dive Into FS KKR Capital Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $21.25, with a high estimate of $22.00 and a low estimate of $19.00. This current average has increased by 2.41% from the previous average price target of $20.75.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive FS KKR Capital. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Finian O'Shea Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $19.00 $21.00 Paul Johnson Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $22.00 $21.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $22.00 $21.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $22.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to FS KKR Capital. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of FS KKR Capital compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of FS KKR Capital's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company. The company's investment objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The company's portfolio is comprised of investments in senior secured loans and second lien secured loans of private middle market U.S. companies and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans and certain asset-based financing loans of private U.S. companies.

Key Indicators: FS KKR Capital's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining FS KKR Capital's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 42.64% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: FS KKR Capital's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 79.89% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): FS KKR Capital's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.0%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: FS KKR Capital's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.11, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

