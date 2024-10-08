Deep Dive Into Fortrea Holdings Stock: Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 12 analysts have released ratings for Fortrea Holdings (NASDAQ:FTRE), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 8 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 4 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $24.58, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. A decline of 17.32% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Fortrea Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $23.00 $26.00 David Windley Jefferies Lowers Hold $21.00 $25.00 Justin Bowers Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $23.00 $28.00 Charles Rhyee TD Cowen Lowers Hold $23.00 $27.00 Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $21.00 $26.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Lowers Buy $30.00 $42.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $21.00 $30.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $22.00 $27.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Lowers Outperform $28.00 $38.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $27.00 $31.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $30.00 - Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $26.00 $27.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fortrea Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fortrea Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Fortrea Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Fortrea Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Fortrea Holdings: A Closer Look

Fortrea Holdings is a late-stage contract research organization, or CRO, that provides comprehensive Phase I through IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, and patient access solutions. The company works with emerging and large biopharma, medical device, and diagnostic companies to run their clinical trials as a functional-service provider, full-service provider, and offers hybrid trials. In 2023, Fortrea was formed as an independent, publicly traded company after Labcorp spun off its clinical development business, which it acquired via its purchase of Covance in 2015 for $6.1 billion. Fortrea has 19,000 staff members across 90 countries.

Fortrea Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Fortrea Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -8.65%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Fortrea Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -20.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fortrea Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -9.07%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fortrea Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -3.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Fortrea Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.82.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

