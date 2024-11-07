Deep Dive Into Ford Motor Stock: Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated Ford Motor (NYSE:F), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $11.73, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. This current average has decreased by 10.53% from the previous average price target of $13.11.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Ford Motor. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Toni Sacconaghi Bernstein Announces Market Perform $11.00 - Edison Yu Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $10.00 $11.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $10.00 $10.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Overweight $13.00 $14.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Overweight $14.00 $16.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $13.00 $12.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $12.00 $16.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $16.00 $16.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $9.00 $10.00 Edison Yu Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $11.00 - Joseph Spak RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $10.00 $13.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ford Motor. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ford Motor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ford Motor's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ford Motor's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Ford Motor's Background

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. In March 2022, the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor. The company has nearly 13% market share in the United States, about 11% share in the UK, and under 2% share in China including unconsolidated affiliates. Sales in the US made up about 66% of 2023 total company revenue. Ford has about 177,000 employees, including about 59,000 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Ford Motor

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ford Motor displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.47%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Ford Motor's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.93% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ford Motor's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.03%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ford Motor's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.32%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ford Motor's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.59. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

