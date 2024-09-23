Deep Dive Into Floor & Decor Hldgs Stock: Analyst Perspectives (15 Ratings)

Ratings for Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) were provided by 15 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 8 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 4 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Floor & Decor Hldgs, presenting an average target of $103.87, a high estimate of $127.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. Highlighting a 10.62% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $116.21.

The standing of Floor & Decor Hldgs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Karen Short Melius Research Announces Sell $80.00 - W. Andrew Carter Stifel Raises Hold $100.00 $85.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $92.00 $99.00 Steven Forbes Guggenheim Lowers Buy $115.00 $130.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $95.00 $115.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $110.00 $110.00 Justin Kleber Baird Lowers Outperform $115.00 $127.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $95.00 $125.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $100.00 $110.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Lowers Outperform $110.00 $125.00 Steven Zaccone Citigroup Lowers Neutral $104.00 $109.00 Max Rakhlenko TD Cowen Lowers Hold $100.00 $115.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $115.00 $130.00 Justin Kleber Baird Maintains Outperform $127.00 $127.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $100.00 $120.00

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc operates as a specialty retailer in the hard surface flooring market. Its stores offer a range of tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories at everyday low prices. It appeals to a variety of customers including professional installers, commercial businesses, Do It Yourself (DIY) customers, and customers who buy the products for professional installation. Geographically, the group has a presence in the United States region and also offers its product through an e-commerce site.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Floor & Decor Hldgs faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.24% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Floor & Decor Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Floor & Decor Hldgs's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Floor & Decor Hldgs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Floor & Decor Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.83, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

