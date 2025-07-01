Deep Dive Into First Hawaiian Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 2 0

Analysts have recently evaluated First Hawaiian and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $25.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $28.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. This current average represents a 5.56% decrease from the previous average price target of $27.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive First Hawaiian. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Underweight $25.50 $25.00 Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $28.00 $30.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $25.00 $26.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $22.00 $24.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $27.00 $30.00

Delving into First Hawaiian's Background

First Hawaiian Inc is a bank holding company. It provides a diversified range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services. The company offers a variety of deposit products to its customers, including checking and savings accounts and other types of deposit accounts. It provides commercial and industrial lending, including auto dealer flooring, commercial real estate, and construction lending. It also offers comprehensive consumer lending services focused on residential real estate lending, indirect auto financing, and other consumer loans. The company's segments are Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury, and others of which key revenue is derived from Retail Banking.

Financial Insights: First Hawaiian

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: First Hawaiian's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.94%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: First Hawaiian's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 29.17%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Hawaiian's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: First Hawaiian's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.09, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

