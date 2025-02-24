Deep Dive Into First Busey Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $29.17, along with a high estimate of $34.00 and a low estimate of $25.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.31%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of First Busey by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $26.00 $26.00 Jeff Rulis DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $25.00 $28.00 Damon Delmonte Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $33.00 $34.00 Andrew Liesch Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $28.00 $32.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $29.00 $29.00 Damon Delmonte Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $34.00 $32.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to First Busey. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of First Busey compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for First Busey's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know First Busey Better

First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company, whose subsidiaries provides retail and commercial banking services, remittance processing, and offers financial products and services with banking centers in Illinois, Missouri, Florida, and Indiana. The company's operations are managed through three operating segments consisting of Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management. The banking segment generates a vast majority of its revenue.

First Busey: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining First Busey's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.43% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: First Busey's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 24.06% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Busey's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.02%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Busey's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.23%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.23.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

