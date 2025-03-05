Deep Dive Into Fifth Third Bancorp Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Fifth Third Bancorp and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $50.88, accompanied by a high estimate of $56.00 and a low estimate of $47.00. This current average has increased by 1.76% from the previous average price target of $50.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Fifth Third Bancorp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $51.00 $51.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $47.00 $47.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Neutral $50.00 $49.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $47.00 $47.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $53.00 $54.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Buy $52.00 $51.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Announces Buy $51.00 - Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $56.00 $51.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fifth Third Bancorp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fifth Third Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Fifth Third Bancorp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial-services company headquartered in Cincinnati. The company has over $200 billion in assets and operates numerous full-service banking branches and ATMs throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina.

Fifth Third Bancorp: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Fifth Third Bancorp displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.28%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Fifth Third Bancorp's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 27.16%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.22%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fifth Third Bancorp's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.27%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.06.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

