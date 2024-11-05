Deep Dive Into Fabrinet Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $245.83, a high estimate of $285.00, and a low estimate of $194.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $227.83, the current average has increased by 7.9%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Fabrinet among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dave Kang B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $194.00 $196.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Neutral $285.00 $240.00 Dave Kang B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $196.00 $171.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $280.00 $260.00 Alex Henderson Needham Raises Buy $280.00 $270.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Neutral $240.00 $230.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fabrinet. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Fabrinet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Fabrinet's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Fabrinet's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, automotive components, medical devices, and sensors. The company offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, complex printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing. The company generates the majority of its revenue from North America and Asia-Pacific, with the rest from Europe.

Fabrinet: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Fabrinet's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.85%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Fabrinet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fabrinet's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.76% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.54%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.0.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

