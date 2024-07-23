Deep Dive Into Evercore Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Evercore (NYSE:EVR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $233.2, a high estimate of $276.00, and a low estimate of $219.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 10.1% from the previous average price target of $211.80.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Evercore among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $276.00 $231.00 Michael Brown Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $219.00 $193.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $231.00 $220.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $220.00 $195.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $220.00 $220.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Evercore. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Evercore compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Evercore's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Evercore's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Evercore

Evercore is an independent investment bank that derives the majority of its revenue from financial advisory, including merger, acquisition, and restructuring advisory. It also has institutional equities trading, equity underwriting, and investment management businesses that account for around 20% of net revenue. The company was founded in 1996 and went public in 2006. Evercore had approximately 2,200 employees at the end of 2023, and about 75% of its revenue is derived from the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Evercore

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Evercore's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.52%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Evercore's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.75%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Evercore's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.67% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Evercore's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.55% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, Evercore adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

