Deep Dive Into Estee Lauder Cos Stock: Analyst Perspectives (34 Ratings)

Ratings for Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) were provided by 34 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.
The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|10
|8
|16
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|3
|5
|10
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|4
|3
|5
|0
|0
Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $120.91, along with a high estimate of $191.00 and a low estimate of $95.00. This current average represents a 12.37% decrease from the previous average price target of $137.97.
Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown
The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Estee Lauder Cos by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Linda Bolton Weiser
|DA Davidson
|Maintains
|Buy
|$130.00
|$130.00
|Anna Glaessgen
|B. Riley Securities
|Announces
|Neutral
|$95.00
|-
|Linda Bolton Weiser
|DA Davidson
|Maintains
|Buy
|$130.00
|$130.00
|Linda Bolton Weiser
|DA Davidson
|Maintains
|Buy
|$130.00
|$130.00
|Korinne Wolfmeyer
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$114.00
|$95.00
|Jason English
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$100.00
|$115.00
|Filippo Falorni
|Citigroup
|Lowers
|Buy
|$105.00
|$110.00
|Andrea Teixeira
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$105.00
|$129.00
|Nik Modi
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$131.00
|$131.00
|Dara Mohsenian
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$100.00
|$140.00
|Robert Ottenstein
|Evercore ISI Group
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$130.00
|$180.00
|Susan Anderson
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Hold
|$100.00
|$100.00
|Peter Grom
|UBS
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$104.00
|$115.00
|Christopher Carey
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$117.00
|$130.00
|Mark Astrachan
|Stifel
|Lowers
|Buy
|$125.00
|$165.00
|Dana Telsey
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Lowers
|Market Perform
|$105.00
|$115.00
|Linda Bolton Weiser
|DA Davidson
|Lowers
|Buy
|$130.00
|$191.00
|Steve Powers
|Deutsche Bank
|Lowers
|Hold
|$105.00
|$108.00
|Dana Telsey
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Maintains
|Market Perform
|$115.00
|$115.00
|Bryan Spillane
|B of A Securities
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$100.00
|$140.00
|Dana Telsey
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Maintains
|Market Perform
|$115.00
|$115.00
|Steve Powers
|Deutsche Bank
|Lowers
|Hold
|$108.00
|$132.00
|Dana Telsey
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Maintains
|Market Perform
|$115.00
|$115.00
|Linda Bolton Weiser
|DA Davidson
|Maintains
|Buy
|$191.00
|$191.00
|Nik Modi
|RBC Capital
|Announces
|Outperform
|$131.00
|-
|Lauren Lieberman
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$117.00
|$136.00
|Jason English
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$115.00
|$130.00
|Linda Bolton Weiser
|DA Davidson
|Maintains
|Buy
|$191.00
|$191.00
|Dana Telsey
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Lowers
|Market Perform
|$115.00
|$142.00
|Andrea Teixeira
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$129.00
|$145.00
|Korinne Wolfmeyer
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$108.00
|$141.00
|Filippo Falorni
|Citigroup
|Lowers
|Buy
|$135.00
|$175.00
|Bryan Spillane
|B of A Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$140.00
|$170.00
|Christopher Carey
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$130.00
|$163.00
Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Estee Lauder Cos. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Estee Lauder Cos compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Estee Lauder Cos's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.
Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Estee Lauder Cos's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Estee Lauder Cos analyst ratings.
Delving into Estee Lauder Cos's Background
Estee Lauder is a leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skin care (51% of fiscal 2024 sales), makeup (29%), fragrance (16%), and hair care (4%) categories, with top-selling brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, M.A.C, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, and Origins. The firm operates in more than 150 countries, generating 30% of revenue from the Americas, 39% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (including travel retail), and 31% from Asia-Pacific. Estee Lauder sells its products through department stores, travel retail, specialty multibrand beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.
Breaking Down Estee Lauder Cos's Financial Performance
Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.
Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Estee Lauder Cos showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.26% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.
Net Margin: Estee Lauder Cos's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -7.34%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -5.14%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.
Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.28%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.
Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.85, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.
What Are Analyst Ratings?
Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.
Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.
If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.
