Deep Dive Into Estee Lauder Cos Stock: Analyst Perspectives (34 Ratings)

Ratings for Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) were provided by 34 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 8 16 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 5 10 0 0 3M Ago 4 3 5 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $120.91, along with a high estimate of $191.00 and a low estimate of $95.00. This current average represents a 12.37% decrease from the previous average price target of $137.97.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Estee Lauder Cos by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Announces Neutral $95.00 - Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $114.00 $95.00 Jason English Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $100.00 $115.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Buy $105.00 $110.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $105.00 $129.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $131.00 $131.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $140.00 Robert Ottenstein Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $130.00 $180.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Maintains Hold $100.00 $100.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $104.00 $115.00 Christopher Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $117.00 $130.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Buy $125.00 $165.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $105.00 $115.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Lowers Buy $130.00 $191.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $105.00 $108.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $115.00 $115.00 Bryan Spillane B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $100.00 $140.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $115.00 $115.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $108.00 $132.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $115.00 $115.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $191.00 $191.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Announces Outperform $131.00 - Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $117.00 $136.00 Jason English Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $115.00 $130.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $191.00 $191.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $115.00 $142.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $129.00 $145.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $108.00 $141.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Buy $135.00 $175.00 Bryan Spillane B of A Securities Lowers Buy $140.00 $170.00 Christopher Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $130.00 $163.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Estee Lauder Cos. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Estee Lauder Cos compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Estee Lauder Cos's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Estee Lauder Cos's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Estee Lauder Cos's Background

Estee Lauder is a leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skin care (51% of fiscal 2024 sales), makeup (29%), fragrance (16%), and hair care (4%) categories, with top-selling brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, M.A.C, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, and Origins. The firm operates in more than 150 countries, generating 30% of revenue from the Americas, 39% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (including travel retail), and 31% from Asia-Pacific. Estee Lauder sells its products through department stores, travel retail, specialty multibrand beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

Breaking Down Estee Lauder Cos's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Estee Lauder Cos showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.26% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Estee Lauder Cos's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -7.34%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -5.14%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.28%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.85, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

