Deep Dive Into Estee Lauder Cos Stock: Analyst Perspectives (16 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 16 analysts have shared their insights on Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 14 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 7 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 6 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $70.19, a high estimate of $81.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. This current average represents a 7.95% decrease from the previous average price target of $76.25.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Estee Lauder Cos by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $76.00 $76.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $62.00 $70.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $76.00 $76.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $60.00 $75.00 Christopher Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $60.00 $70.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Neutral $55.00 $77.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $61.00 $72.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $67.00 $77.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $81.00 $81.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $81.00 $85.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $64.00 $71.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $81.00 $81.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $77.00 $81.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $70.00 $76.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $76.00 $76.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $76.00 $76.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Estee Lauder Cos. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Estee Lauder Cos compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Estee Lauder Cos's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Estee Lauder Cos's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Estee Lauder Cos analyst ratings.

About Estee Lauder Cos

Estee Lauder is a leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skin care (51% of fiscal 2024 sales), makeup (29%), fragrance (16%), and hair care (4%) categories, with top-selling brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, M.A.C, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, and Origins. The firm operates in more than 150 countries, generating 30% of revenue from the Americas, 39% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (including travel retail), and 31% from Asia-Pacific. Estee Lauder sells its products through department stores, travel retail, specialty multibrand beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

Estee Lauder Cos: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Estee Lauder Cos's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.43% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Estee Lauder Cos's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -14.74%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Estee Lauder Cos's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -12.75%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.87%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.25, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

