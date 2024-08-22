Deep Dive Into Establishment Labs Hldgs Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Ratings for Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $56.6, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. This current average has decreased by 4.07% from the previous average price target of $59.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Establishment Labs Hldgs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Neutral $45.00 $41.00 George Sellers Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $68.00 $68.00 Allen Gong JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $50.00 $61.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Neutral $50.00 $60.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Raises Buy $70.00 $65.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Establishment Labs Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Establishment Labs Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Establishment Labs Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Establishment Labs Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Establishment Labs Hldgs's Background

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a medical technology company engaged in offering medical devices and aesthetic products. It is involved in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing silicone-filled breast and body shaping implants. The company markets its products under Motiva implants Brand. It distributes its products to medical distributors; and physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the form of direct sales. Its geographical segments are Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific/Middle East, and Others.

Financial Milestones: Establishment Labs Hldgs's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Establishment Labs Hldgs's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.15%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -38.94%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Establishment Labs Hldgs's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -33.71%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Establishment Labs Hldgs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.85%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.39, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

