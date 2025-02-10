Deep Dive Into Equity Residential Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $77.5, a high estimate of $83.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. This current average represents a 1.4% decrease from the previous average price target of $78.60.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Equity Residential among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $76.00 $74.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $75.00 $77.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Overweight $79.00 $83.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Neutral $74.00 $78.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Announces Overweight $83.00 - Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $78.00 $81.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Equity Residential. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Equity Residential compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Equity Residential's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Equity Residential's Background

Equity Residential owns a portfolio of 299 apartment communities with around 80,000 units and is developing three additional properties with 977 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., New York, Seattle, and Boston.

Equity Residential: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Equity Residential's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.46%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Equity Residential's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 54.61%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equity Residential's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.83% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equity Residential's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.01%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Equity Residential's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.76.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

