Deep Dive Into Ensign Group Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Ensign Group, revealing an average target of $169.14, a high estimate of $175.00, and a low estimate of $165.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.62% increase from the previous average price target of $157.17.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Ensign Group by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target A.J. Rice UBS Announces Buy $175.00 - Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Outperform $172.00 $167.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $167.00 $163.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $170.00 $160.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $168.00 $165.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Outperform $167.00 $133.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $165.00 $155.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ensign Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Ensign Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Ensign Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Ensign Group's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ensign Group analyst ratings.

Discovering Ensign Group: A Closer Look

Ensign Group Inc provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. Its regional subsidiaries oversee skilled nursing, assisted living, home health and hospice, mobile ancillary, and urgent care operations. Medicare and Medicaid programs contribute a majority of revenue received for Ensign's services. The firm operates through two segments, Skilled services, and Standard Bearer. The skilled services segment includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment comprises of properties owned by the company through its captive REIT and leased to skilled nursing and assisted living operations. The majority of the revenue is generated from the skilled services segment.

Key Indicators: Ensign Group's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Ensign Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.99% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ensign Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.25% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ensign Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.61%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ensign Group's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.73%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ensign Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.15, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ENSG

Date Firm Action From To Oct 2021 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Oct 2021 Truist Securities Maintains Hold May 2021 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ENSG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.