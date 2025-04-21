Deep Dive Into Element Solutions Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Element Solutions, presenting an average target of $27.38, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. Highlighting a 10.23% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $30.50.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Element Solutions. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Michael Harrison |Seaport Global |Lowers |Buy | $31.00|$34.00 | |Steve Byrne |B of A Securities |Lowers |Buy | $24.00|$29.00 | |Joshua Spector |UBS |Lowers |Buy | $25.00|$31.00 | |Aleksey Yefremov |Keybanc |Lowers |Overweight | $28.00|$29.00 | |Peter Osterland |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $24.00|$28.00 | |Aleksey Yefremov |Keybanc |Announces |Overweight | $29.00|- | |Peter Osterland |Truist Securities |Announces |Hold | $28.00|- | |Michael Leithead |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $30.00|$32.00 |

Key Insights:

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Element Solutions's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc is a specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. The company's reportable segments are Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment, which generates maximum revenue, researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to semiconductor packaging. This segment's wet chemicals for metallization, surface treatments, and solderable finishes form the physical circuitry pathways, and its assembly materials, such as solder, pastes, fluxes, and adhesives, join those pathways together.

Element Solutions: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Element Solutions's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.86%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Element Solutions's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.27%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.1%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, Element Solutions adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

