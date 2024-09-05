Deep Dive Into eBay Stock: Analyst Perspectives (17 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 17 analysts have shared their insights on eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 8 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 4 0 1 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $59.29, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $54.53, the current average has increased by 8.73%.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of eBay by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $62.00 - Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Hold $58.00 $50.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $46.00 $38.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $60.00 $52.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Raises Buy $65.00 $64.00 Lee Horowitz Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $64.00 $60.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Raises Buy $65.00 $58.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $53.00 $47.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $64.00 $58.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $55.00 $57.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $62.00 $58.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $57.00 $53.00 Nathan Feather Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $64.00 $61.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Announces Neutral $60.00 - Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $57.00 $47.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $58.00 $58.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $58.00 $57.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to eBay. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of eBay compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of eBay's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

EBay operates one of the largest e-commerce marketplaces in the world, with $73 billion in 2023 gross merchandise volume, or GMV, rendering the firm a top 10 global e-commerce company. The company generates revenue from listing fees, advertising, revenue-sharing arrangements with service providers, and managed payments, with its platform connecting more than 130 million buyers and roughly 20 million sellers across almost 190 global markets at the end of 2023. EBay generates just north of 50% of its GMV in international markets, with a large presence in the UK, Germany, and Australia.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: eBay displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.26%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: eBay's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): eBay's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.8%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): eBay's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.07%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: eBay's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.48, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

