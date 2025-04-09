Deep Dive Into East West Bancorp Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated East West Bancorp and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $106.86, accompanied by a high estimate of $120.00 and a low estimate of $90.00. Highlighting a 9.88% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $118.57.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive East West Bancorp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Timur Braziler |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $100.00|$120.00 | |Jared Shaw |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $105.00|$120.00 | |Manan Gosalia |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $90.00|$118.00 | |Manan Gosalia |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $118.00|$127.00 | |Matthew Clark |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $97.00|$100.00 | |Gary Tenner |DA Davidson |Lowers |Buy | $118.00|$120.00 | |Jared Shaw |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $120.00|$125.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to East West Bancorp. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to East West Bancorp. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of East West Bancorp compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of East West Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for East West Bancorp's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of East West Bancorp's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on East West Bancorp analyst ratings.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Inc operates in U.S. and Asia. The Bank provides range of personal and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. In addition to offering traditional deposit products that include personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits, the Bank also offers foreign exchange, treasury management and wealth management services. The Bank has three operating segments, (1) Consumer and Business Banking, (2) Commercial Banking and (3) Treasury and Other. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Commercial banking segment.

Understanding the Numbers: East West Bancorp's Finances

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: East West Bancorp's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.13%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: East West Bancorp's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 44.18%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): East West Bancorp's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.81%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): East West Bancorp's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.39%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: East West Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.47, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EWBC

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for EWBC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.