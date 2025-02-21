Deep Dive Into Dynavax Technologies Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 0 0 1 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $26.75, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $26.00, the current average has increased by 2.88%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Dynavax Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Butler Citizens Capital Markets Raises Market Outperform $33.00 $29.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $31.00 $31.00 Paul Choi Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $12.00 $15.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $31.00 $29.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Dynavax Technologies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Dynavax Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Dynavax Technologies's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Dynavax Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. Its current product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications as a vaccine for the prevention of HEPLISAV-B (Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted), operates in the business segment of discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines. Its Toll-like Receptor Immune Modulation Platform technology plays a vital role in innate immunity and subsequent adaptive immunity. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue from the sale of its CpG 1018 product and HEPLISAV-B.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Dynavax Technologies

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Dynavax Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.99%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dynavax Technologies's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.82%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dynavax Technologies's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.66%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dynavax Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.69%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Dynavax Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.37. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

