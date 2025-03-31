Deep Dive Into Dynatrace Stock: Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

13 analysts have shared their evaluations of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Dynatrace and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $63.31, accompanied by a high estimate of $69.00 and a low estimate of $57.00. Observing a 0.49% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $63.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Dynatrace by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $65.00 $70.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $60.00 $70.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $69.00 $65.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $57.00 $57.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $67.00 $67.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $62.00 $58.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $69.00 $65.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $57.00 $58.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $67.00 $62.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $59.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $58.00 - Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $65.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dynatrace. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dynatrace. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dynatrace compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dynatrace compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Dynatrace's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Dynatrace's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Dynatrace: A Closer Look

Dynatrace is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. Its product portfolio, delivered as software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Dynatrace's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to use it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Dynatrace: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Dynatrace's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.47%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dynatrace's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 82.94%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dynatrace's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 15.4%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dynatrace's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.24%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

