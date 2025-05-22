Deep Dive Into Dycom Industries Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $218.0, a high estimate of $258.00, and a low estimate of $183.00. Marking an increase of 0.93%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $216.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Dycom Industries among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Frank Louthan Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $255.00 $215.00 Richard Choe JP Morgan Raises Overweight $250.00 $200.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $258.00 $234.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $215.00 $200.00 Richard Choe JP Morgan Announces Overweight $200.00 - Sangita Jain Keybanc Lowers Overweight $183.00 $201.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $200.00 $215.00 Alex Rygiel B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $200.00 $234.00 Jackson Ader Keybanc Lowers Overweight $201.00 $229.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Dycom Industries. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Dycom Industries. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Dycom Industries compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Dycom Industries compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Dycom Industries's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Dycom Industries's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries throughout the United States. Its operating companies supply telecommunications providers with a comprehensive portfolio of specialty services, including program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services and provide underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and others. It also provides a range of construction, maintenance, and installation services, including the placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables. It provides services throughout the United States.

Key Indicators: Dycom Industries's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Dycom Industries displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.87%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.01%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dycom Industries's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dycom Industries's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.85, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

