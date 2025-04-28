Deep Dive Into DoorDash Stock: Analyst Perspectives (30 Ratings)

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) underwent analysis by 30 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 12 11 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 8 9 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $218.33, a high estimate of $245.00, and a low estimate of $175.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $195.97, the current average has increased by 11.41%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of DoorDash by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Andrew Boone |JMP Securities |Maintains |Market Outperform| $225.00|$225.00 | |Brian Nowak |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $210.00|$245.00 | |Deepak Mathivanan |Cantor Fitzgerald |Lowers |Overweight | $210.00|$230.00 | |Justin Patterson |Keybanc |Lowers |Overweight | $230.00|$240.00 | |Doug Anmuth |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $175.00|$205.00 | |Michael McGovern |B of A Securities |Lowers |Buy | $235.00|$245.00 | |Ken Gawrelski |Wells Fargo |Raises |Equal-Weight | $201.00|$198.00 | |Rob Sanderson |Loop Capital |Raises |Buy | $235.00|$200.00 | |Shyam Patil |Susquehanna |Raises |Positive | $235.00|$180.00 | |Ross Sandler |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $200.00|$163.00 | |Michael McGovern |B of A Securities |Raises |Buy | $245.00|$205.00 | |Youssef Squali |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $235.00|$217.00 | |Lloyd Walmsley |UBS |Raises |Neutral | $204.00|$200.00 | |Jason Helfstein |Oppenheimer |Raises |Outperform | $235.00|$180.00 | |Brad Erickson |RBC Capital |Raises |Outperform | $230.00|$215.00 | |Eric Sheridan |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Neutral | $212.00|$192.00 | |Rohit Kulkarni |Roth MKM |Raises |Neutral | $193.00|$165.00 | |Scott Devitt |Wedbush |Raises |Neutral | $210.00|$160.00 | |Ken Gawrelski |Wells Fargo |Raises |Equal-Weight | $198.00|$166.00 | |Brian Pitz |BMO Capital |Raises |Outperform | $240.00|$180.00 | |Doug Anmuth |JP Morgan |Raises |Neutral | $205.00|$155.00 | |Thomas Champion |Piper Sandler |Raises |Neutral | $210.00|$160.00 | |Deepak Mathivanan |Cantor Fitzgerald |Raises |Overweight | $230.00|$200.00 | |Mark Mahaney |Evercore ISI Group |Raises |Outperform | $240.00|$200.00 | |Ronald Josey |Citigroup |Raises |Buy | $240.00|$211.00 | |James Lee |Mizuho |Raises |Outperform | $222.00|$200.00 | |Bernie McTernan |Needham |Raises |Buy | $225.00|$180.00 | |Mark Zgutowicz |Benchmark |Raises |Buy | $220.00|$180.00 | |Andrew Boone |JMP Securities |Maintains |Market Outperform| $200.00|$200.00 | |Lloyd Walmsley |UBS |Raises |Neutral | $200.00|$182.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DoorDash. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DoorDash. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DoorDash compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DoorDash compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of DoorDash's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know DoorDash Better

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online delivery demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food items on-demand for delivery or in-store from merchants. Through the acquisition of Wolt in 2022, the firm also provides this service in Europe and Asia. DoorDash creates a marketplace for merchants to establish a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand through delivery. The firm provides similar service to nonrestaurant businesses, such as grocery, retail, and pet supplies. Dash is also rolling out nascent technology like drone delivery in an effort to continually innovate and provide the best possible service to supply-side and demand-side contingents of its marketplace.

DoorDash's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: DoorDash's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 24.75%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: DoorDash's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.91%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DoorDash's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): DoorDash's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.07.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

