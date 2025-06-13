Deep Dive Into Dolby Laboratories Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Dolby Laboratories, revealing an average target of $100.5, a high estimate of $112.00, and a low estimate of $95.00. A decline of 2.19% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Dolby Laboratories. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Frankel Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $95.00 $95.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Lowers Buy $112.00 $116.00 Patrick Sholl Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $100.00 $100.00 Steven Frankel Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $95.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Dolby Laboratories. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Dolby Laboratories. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Dolby Laboratories compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Dolby Laboratories compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Dolby Laboratories's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Inc develops audio and surround sound for cinema, broadcast, home audio systems, in-car entertainment systems, DVD players, games, televisions, and personal computers. The company designs and manufactures audio, imaging, accessibility, and other hardware and software solutions for the cinema, with occasional applications in the television, broadcast, and live entertainment industries. The company operates in the United States and internationally.

Key Indicators: Dolby Laboratories's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Dolby Laboratories's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.38%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Dolby Laboratories's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 24.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dolby Laboratories's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.61%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dolby Laboratories's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.87% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Dolby Laboratories's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.02, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

