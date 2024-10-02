Deep Dive Into Diamondback Energy Stock: Analyst Perspectives (23 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 23 analysts provided ratings for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 14 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 5 1 0 0 2M Ago 4 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $221.13, a high estimate of $255.00, and a low estimate of $154.00. Experiencing a 3.7% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $229.62.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Diamondback Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Overweight $210.00 $216.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Announces Overweight $182.00 - Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $219.00 $230.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $209.00 $235.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $220.00 $255.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $223.00 $247.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $220.00 $220.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $198.00 $185.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Announces Hold $185.00 - Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $237.00 $245.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $247.00 $245.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $240.00 $249.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $230.00 $231.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $220.00 $220.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $245.00 $257.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $216.00 $214.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $255.00 $249.00 Subash Chandra Benchmark Maintains Buy $154.00 $154.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Raises Neutral $215.00 $201.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $231.00 $224.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $249.00 $247.00 Bob Brackett Bernstein Lowers Outperform $236.00 $243.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $245.00 $255.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Diamondback Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Diamondback Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Diamondback Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Diamondback Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Diamondback Energy analyst ratings.

Delving into Diamondback Energy's Background

Diamondback Energy is an independent oil and gas producer in the United States. The company operates exclusively in the Permian Basin. At the end of 2023, the company reported net proven reserves of 2.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged about 448,000 barrels per day in 2023, at a ratio of 59% oil, 21% natural gas liquids, and 20% natural gas.

Diamondback Energy's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Diamondback Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 29.34%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 33.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Diamondback Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.83%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Diamondback Energy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.54%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.69, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FANG

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Scotiabank Upgrades Sector Perform Sector Outperform Mar 2022 B of A Securities Downgrades Buy Neutral Mar 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for FANG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.