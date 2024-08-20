Deep Dive Into Darden Restaurants Stock: Analyst Perspectives (27 Ratings)

In the last three months, 27 analysts have published ratings on Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 11 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 4 3 2 1 0 3M Ago 4 7 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $169.37, a high estimate of $192.00, and a low estimate of $124.00. Highlighting a 3.38% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $175.30.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Darden Restaurants among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Vaccaro Raymond James Maintains Outperform $160.00 $160.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Lowers Hold $150.00 $170.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $159.00 $163.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $165.00 $165.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $170.00 $170.00 Andy Barish Jefferies Lowers Underperform $124.00 $154.00 John Staszak Argus Research Lowers Buy $175.00 $186.00 Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $175.00 $175.00 Brian Vaccaro Raymond James Raises Outperform $170.00 $167.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Buy $192.00 $191.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Lowers Buy $180.00 $190.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Raises Buy $185.00 $180.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $165.00 $165.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Buy $170.00 $170.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $165.00 $165.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $170.00 $170.00 Brian Vaccaro Raymond James Lowers Outperform $167.00 $175.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Overweight $180.00 $187.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $165.00 $170.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Lowers Buy $170.00 $190.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Lowers Buy $180.00 $194.00 Eric Gonzalez Keybanc Lowers Overweight $170.00 $177.00 David Palmer Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $165.00 $170.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $175.00 $180.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Lowers Outperform $170.00 $181.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Lowers Buy $191.00 $192.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $165.00 $176.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Darden Restaurants. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Darden Restaurants compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Darden Restaurants's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Darden Restaurants's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants is the largest restaurant operator in the us full-service space, with consolidated revenue of $11.4 billion in fiscal 2024 resulting in 3%-4% full-service market share (per NRA data and our calculations). The company maintains a portfolio of 10 restaurant brands: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Ruth's Chris, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Eddie V's, Bahama Breeze, and The Capital Burger. Darden generates revenue almost exclusively from company-owned restaurants, though a small network of franchised restaurants and consumer-packaged goods sales through the traditional grocery channel contribute modestly. As of the end of its fiscal 2024, the company operated 2,031 restaurants in the us.

Darden Restaurants's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Darden Restaurants's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.8% as of 31 May, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Darden Restaurants's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.42%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 13.93%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Darden Restaurants's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.72%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Darden Restaurants's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.42.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

