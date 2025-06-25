Deep Dive Into CytoSorbents Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Ratings for CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for CytoSorbents, revealing an average target of $7.0, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $1.00. Consistency is reflected as the current average remains at the same level as the previous average price target.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive CytoSorbents is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Sean Lee HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $1.00 $1.00 Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Sean Lee HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $1.00 $1.00 Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to CytoSorbents. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to CytoSorbents. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CytoSorbents compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CytoSorbents compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of CytoSorbents's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of CytoSorbents's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About CytoSorbents

CytoSorbents Corp specializes in treating life-threatening conditions in intensive care and cardiac surgery using proprietary polymer adsorption technology. Its flagship product, CytoSorb, is approved in the EU as an extracorporeal cytokine absorber, aiming to reduce inflammation and prevent multiple organ failure in critical illnesses like sepsis and trauma. Revenue primarily comes from product sales in Germany, with additional income from grant agencies in the United States. The company operates through Direct sales and Distributors/strategic partners in United States, Germany and Other Countries. The company's product consists of Cytosorb, ECOS-300CY, VetResQ, HemoDefend, and DrugSorb-ATR.

Financial Insights: CytoSorbents

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, CytoSorbents faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.92% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CytoSorbents's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -16.94%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CytoSorbents's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -11.53%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): CytoSorbents's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -3.01%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: CytoSorbents's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.85. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

