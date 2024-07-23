Deep Dive Into CVS Health Stock: Analyst Perspectives (15 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 15 analysts have shared their insights on CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 5 0 6 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $66.13, along with a high estimate of $86.00 and a low estimate of $58.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 21.7% lower than the prior average price target of $84.46.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive CVS Health. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $58.00 $58.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $58.00 $58.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $86.00 $101.00 Michael Ha Baird Announces Neutral $61.00 - Chris Graja Argus Research Lowers Buy $80.00 $100.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $60.00 $76.00 Charles Ryhee TD Cowen Lowers Hold $59.00 $99.00 Michael Cherny B of A Securities Lowers Buy $77.00 $95.00 Nathan Rice Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $74.00 $85.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $63.00 $78.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Neutral $60.00 $85.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $66.00 $90.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Lowers Buy $72.00 $86.00 Michael Cherny Leerink Partners Announces Market Perform $60.00 - Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $58.00 $87.00

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the us. CVS is also a large pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It also operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) where it serves about 26 million medical members. The company's recent acquisition of Oak Street adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all its existing business lines.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, CVS Health showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.7% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: CVS Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.48%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CVS Health's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.45%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: CVS Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.11, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

