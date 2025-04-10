Deep Dive Into Cushman & Wakefield Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 0 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Cushman & Wakefield, presenting an average target of $12.62, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $11.50. Highlighting a 16.53% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $15.12.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Cushman & Wakefield's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Anthony Paolone |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $14.00|$17.00 | |Julien Blouin |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Sell | $11.50|$13.00 | |Nick Joseph |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $12.00|$16.00 | |Julien Blouin |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Sell | $13.00|$14.50 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cushman & Wakefield. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Cushman & Wakefield compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Cushman & Wakefield's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Cushman & Wakefield's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Cushman & Wakefield Better

Cushman & Wakefield is one of the largest commercial real estate services firms in the world, with global headquarters in Chicago. The firm provides various real estate-related services to owners, occupiers, and investors. These include brokerage services for leasing and capital markets sales as well as advisory services such valuation, project management, and facilities management.

Cushman & Wakefield: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cushman & Wakefield's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.02% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.29%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cushman & Wakefield's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.53%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cushman & Wakefield's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.5%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cushman & Wakefield's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.89. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

