Deep Dive Into Cracker Barrel Old Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 3 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 1 2 1

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $50.5, a high estimate of $62.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. A 16.18% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $60.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Cracker Barrel Old by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sara Senatore B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $46.00 $48.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Lowers Sell $42.00 $48.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Lowers Hold $46.00 $51.00 Alton Stump Loop Capital Lowers Hold $50.00 $72.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Lowers Sell $48.00 $61.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $50.00 $62.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $62.00 $72.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Lowers Hold $60.00 $68.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cracker Barrel Old. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cracker Barrel Old compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Cracker Barrel Old's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Cracker Barrel Old

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc operates hundreds of full-service restaurants throughout the United States. Its restaurants are open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with menus that offer home-style country food. Cracker Barrel's biggest input costs are beef, dairy, fruits and vegetables, pork, and poultry. The company purchases its food products from a few different vendors on a cost-plus basis. All restaurants are located in freestanding buildings and include gift shops, which contribute roughly one fourth of total company revenue. Apparel and accessories are the company's biggest revenue generators in the retail segment of the business.

Cracker Barrel Old: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Cracker Barrel Old's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 April, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.87%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.13%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cracker Barrel Old's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cracker Barrel Old's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.42%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Cracker Barrel Old's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.7, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

