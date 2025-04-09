Deep Dive Into Couchbase Stock: Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 2 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 2 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Couchbase, revealing an average target of $21.1, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Experiencing a 7.82% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $22.89.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Couchbase. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Blair Abernethy |Rosenblatt |Announces |Buy | $20.00|- | |Kash Rangan |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Sell | $16.00|$18.00 | |Austin Dietz |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $18.00|$19.00 | |Matthew Hedberg |RBC Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $22.00|$25.00 | |Howard Ma |Guggenheim |Lowers |Buy | $26.00|$30.00 | |Sanjit Singh |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $23.00|$25.00 | |Andrew Nowinski |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $20.00|$23.00 | |Mike Cikos |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $22.00|$22.00 | |Brent Bracelin |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $22.00|$21.00 | |Raimo Lenschow |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $22.00|$23.00 |

Key Insights:

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Couchbase compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Couchbase's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Couchbase's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides a modern cloud database that offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a scalable and available platform. It empower developers and architects to build, deploy and run mission-critical applications. Couchbase delivers a high-performance, flexible and scalable modern database that runs across the data center and any cloud. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Couchbase: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Couchbase's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.65%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Couchbase's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -28.42%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Couchbase's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -12.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Couchbase's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.46%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, Couchbase adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

