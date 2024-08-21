Deep Dive Into Corning Stock: Analyst Perspectives (22 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 22 analysts have released ratings for Corning (NYSE:GLW), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 7 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 4 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $44.45, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. Marking an increase of 10.74%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $40.14.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Corning is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Roberts Mizuho Raises Outperform $47.00 $44.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $36.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $47.00 $50.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Positive $46.00 $40.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Lowers Buy $46.00 $47.00 Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy $46.00 $46.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $55.00 $47.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $39.00 $39.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $51.00 $45.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $50.00 $40.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $44.00 $38.00 Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $46.00 $39.00 Jim Kelleher Argus Research Raises Buy $50.00 $40.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $39.00 $38.00 Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $39.00 $35.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $45.00 $38.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Neutral $42.00 $36.00 Steve Fox Fox Advisors Announces Overweight $45.00 - Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $42.00 $38.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $35.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $38.00 $35.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $43.00 $37.00

Corning is a leader in materials science, specializing in the production of glass, ceramics, and optical fiber. The firm supplies its products for a wide range of applications, from flat-panel displays in televisions to gasoline particulate filters in automobiles to optical fiber for broadband access, with a leading share in many of its end markets.

Corning's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Corning's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.25%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.2%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Corning's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.95% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Corning's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.38%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Corning's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.77, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

