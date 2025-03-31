Deep Dive Into Corcept Therapeutics Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $116.86, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $78.00. This current average reflects an increase of 33.88% from the previous average price target of $87.29.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Corcept Therapeutics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joon Lee Truist Securities Raises Buy $150.00 $76.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $150.00 $115.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $78.00 $67.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $115.00 $115.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $115.00 $80.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Edward Nash Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $130.00 $78.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Corcept Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Corcept Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Corcept Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Get to Know Corcept Therapeutics Better

Corcept Therapeutics Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of medications that treat severe metabolic, oncologic and neuropsychiatric disorders by modulating the effect of the hormone cortisol. The company's compounds are being evaluated in clinical trials as potential treatments for a variety of serious disorders - hypercortisolism, advanced ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, ALS, and MASH.

Key Indicators: Corcept Therapeutics's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Corcept Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 34.33%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.61%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Corcept Therapeutics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.74%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Corcept Therapeutics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

