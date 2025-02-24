Deep Dive Into Consolidated Edison Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Consolidated Edison and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $96.6, accompanied by a high estimate of $101.00 and a low estimate of $92.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.11% increase from the previous average price target of $94.60.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Consolidated Edison among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Weisel Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $101.00 $100.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Underweight $95.00 $92.00 Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Raises Neutral $95.00 $92.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Lowers Underweight $92.00 $99.00 Andrew Weisel Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $100.00 $90.00

Delving into Consolidated Edison's Background

Con Ed is a holding company for Consolidated Edison of New York, or CECONY, and Orange & Rockland, or O&R. These utilities provide steam, natural gas, and electricity to customers in southeastern New York—including New York City—and small parts of New Jersey. The two utilities generate nearly all of Con Ed's earnings following the sale of its clean energy business to RWE in early 2023.

Consolidated Edison's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Consolidated Edison's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.53%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Consolidated Edison's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.45%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Consolidated Edison's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Consolidated Edison's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Consolidated Edison's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.27, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

