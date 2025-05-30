Deep Dive Into Columbia Sportswear Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $68.5, a high estimate of $91.00, and a low estimate of $51.00. A decline of 9.15% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Columbia Sportswear. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Kearney Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $62.00 $64.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Buy $75.00 $91.00 Paul Kearney Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $64.00 - Jay Sole UBS Raises Sell $51.00 $42.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Buy $91.00 $100.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $68.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Columbia Sportswear. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Columbia Sportswear compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Columbia Sportswear's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Columbia Sportswear's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Columbia Sportswear analyst ratings.

Discovering Columbia Sportswear: A Closer Look

Columbia Sportswear Co makes outdoor and active-lifestyle apparel, footwear, equipment, and accessories that it sells under four primary brands: Columbia, Sorel, Mountain Hardwear, and prAna. The majority of sales are in the United States, but the company also has remarkable sales in its three other geographic segments: Latin American and Asia-Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada. The majority of sales are through wholesale channels, including sporting goods and department stores, but the company also operates its own branded stores in each of its geographic segments. Columbia sources products from around the world and uses contract manufacturers outside the United States, predominantly in Asia to manufacture its various products.

Financial Milestones: Columbia Sportswear's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Columbia Sportswear's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.1% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Columbia Sportswear's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.43% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Columbia Sportswear's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.42%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Columbia Sportswear's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.49% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.27.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

