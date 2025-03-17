Deep Dive Into Cognizant Tech Solns Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $88.62, a high estimate of $103.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. This current average has increased by 4.11% from the previous average price target of $85.12.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Cognizant Tech Solns. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Mcveigh UBS Lowers Neutral $88.00 $93.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $80.00 $85.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $103.00 $95.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $93.00 $82.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $85.00 $80.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $94.00 $88.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Raises Neutral $86.00 $83.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $80.00 $75.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cognizant Tech Solns. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cognizant Tech Solns compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Cognizant Tech Solns's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Cognizant Tech Solns's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Cognizant Tech Solns

Cognizant is a global IT services provider, offering consulting and outsourcing services to some of the world's largest enterprises spanning the financial services, media and communications, healthcare, natural resources, and consumer products industries. Cognizant employs nearly 350,000 people globally, roughly 70% of whom are in India, although the company's headquarters are in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Breaking Down Cognizant Tech Solns's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cognizant Tech Solns's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.81% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cognizant Tech Solns's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.74%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cognizant Tech Solns's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.78%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.72%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.1, Cognizant Tech Solns adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

