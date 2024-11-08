Deep Dive Into Coeur Mining Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $7.95, with a high estimate of $8.50 and a low estimate of $7.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.3% increase from the previous average price target of $7.55.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Coeur Mining. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe Reagor Roth MKM Lowers Buy $8.50 $9.00 Dalton Baretto Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $7.75 $7.00 Joe Reagor Roth MKM Raises Buy $8.50 $8.00 Kevin O'Halloran BMO Capital Raises Outperform $8.00 $7.50 Brian MacArthur Raymond James Raises Market Perform $7.00 $6.25

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Coeur Mining. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Coeur Mining compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Coeur Mining's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Coeur Mining: A Closer Look

Coeur Mining Inc is a metals producer focused on mining precious minerals in the Americas. It is involved in the discovery and mining of gold and silver and generates the vast majority of revenue from the sale of these precious metals. The operating mines of the company are palmarejo, Rochester, Wharf, and Kensington. Its projects are located in the United States, Canada Mexico, and North America.

Financial Milestones: Coeur Mining's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Coeur Mining's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 61.1% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Coeur Mining's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.55%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.61%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.23%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Coeur Mining's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.56, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

