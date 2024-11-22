Deep Dive Into Codexis Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $11.0, with a high estimate of $11.00 and a low estimate of $11.00. This current average is unchanged from the previous average price target.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Codexis among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $11.00 $11.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $11.00 $11.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $11.00 $11.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $11.00 $11.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Codexis. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Codexis compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Codexis's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Codexis: A Closer Look

Codexis Inc is involved in the business of providing enzyme optimization services, commercialization of proteins, and developing biocatalyst products, leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver directed evolution technology platform. The firm's products and services include Biocatalysts and Enzymes. The company generates majority of its revenue through product sales and also licenses its technology platform CodeEvolver to pharmaceutical companies enabling them to use this technology, in-house, to engineer enzymes for their own businesses. Geographically, it derives revenue from the United States, Ireland, Switzerland, China and other markets.

Financial Insights: Codexis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Codexis's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 38.33%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -160.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Codexis's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -30.61%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Codexis's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -14.73%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, Codexis adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

