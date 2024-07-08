Deep Dive Into Cloudflare Stock: Analyst Perspectives (27 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 27 analysts have released ratings for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 13 1 4 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 1 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 1 3M Ago 2 4 7 1 2

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $90.26, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. Experiencing a 9.32% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $99.54.

The standing of Cloudflare among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Colville Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $85.00 - John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Sell $50.00 $50.00 Roger Boyd UBS Raises Neutral $82.00 $76.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $80.00 $80.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $92.00 $92.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $68.00 $77.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $80.00 $80.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $90.00 $108.00 Alex Henderson Needham Maintains Buy $135.00 $135.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $120.00 $120.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Lowers Neutral $90.00 $95.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $77.00 $89.00 Aaron Samuels Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $80.00 $115.00 Alex Henderson Needham Maintains Buy $135.00 $135.00 Roger Boyd UBS Lowers Sell $76.00 $88.00 Shaul Eyal TD Cowen Lowers Buy $110.00 $117.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $80.00 $90.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $105.00 $125.00 Thomas Blakey Keybanc Lowers Overweight $94.00 $132.00 Madeline Brooks B of A Securities Raises Underperform $60.00 $52.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $80.00 $100.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $81.00 $110.00 Shaul Eyal Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $110.00 $122.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Neutral $88.00 $95.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Lowers Outperform $94.00 $100.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $100.00 $100.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Neutral $95.00 $105.00

Cloudflare is a software company based in San Francisco, California, that offers security and web performance offerings by utilizing a distributed, serverless content delivery network, or CDN. The firm's edge computing platform, Workers, leverages this network by providing clients the ability to deploy, and execute code without maintaining servers.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Cloudflare's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 30.47%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -9.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cloudflare's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.56%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cloudflare's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.28%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Cloudflare's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.8, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

