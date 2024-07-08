Deep Dive Into Cloudflare Stock: Analyst Perspectives (27 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 27 analysts have released ratings for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.
The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.
The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $90.26, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. Experiencing a 9.32% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $99.54.
Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown
The standing of Cloudflare among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Patrick Colville
|Scotiabank
|Announces
|Sector Perform
|$85.00
|-
|John Difucci
|Guggenheim
|Maintains
|Sell
|$50.00
|$50.00
|Roger Boyd
|UBS
|Raises
|Neutral
|$82.00
|$76.00
|Yi Fu Lee
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$80.00
|$80.00
|Keith Weiss
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|$92.00
|$92.00
|Gabriela Borges
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Sell
|$68.00
|$77.00
|Yi Fu Lee
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$80.00
|$80.00
|Matthew Hedberg
|RBC Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$90.00
|$108.00
|Alex Henderson
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$135.00
|$135.00
|Trevor Walsh
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$120.00
|$120.00
|Fatima Boolani
|Citigroup
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$90.00
|$95.00
|Gabriela Borges
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Sell
|$77.00
|$89.00
|Aaron Samuels
|Susquehanna
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$80.00
|$115.00
|Alex Henderson
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$135.00
|$135.00
|Roger Boyd
|UBS
|Lowers
|Sell
|$76.00
|$88.00
|Shaul Eyal
|TD Cowen
|Lowers
|Buy
|$110.00
|$117.00
|Mark Murphy
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$80.00
|$90.00
|Andrew Nowinski
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$105.00
|$125.00
|Thomas Blakey
|Keybanc
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$94.00
|$132.00
|Madeline Brooks
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Underperform
|$60.00
|$52.00
|Yi Fu Lee
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$80.00
|$100.00
|James Fish
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$81.00
|$110.00
|Shaul Eyal
|Oppenheimer
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$110.00
|$122.00
|Gregg Moskowitz
|Mizuho
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$88.00
|$95.00
|Shrenik Kothari
|Baird
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$94.00
|$100.00
|Yi Fu Lee
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$100.00
|$100.00
|Gregg Moskowitz
|Mizuho
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$95.00
|$105.00
Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cloudflare. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cloudflare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Cloudflare's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.
Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Cloudflare's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Cloudflare analyst ratings.
Unveiling the Story Behind Cloudflare
Cloudflare is a software company based in San Francisco, California, that offers security and web performance offerings by utilizing a distributed, serverless content delivery network, or CDN. The firm's edge computing platform, Workers, leverages this network by providing clients the ability to deploy, and execute code without maintaining servers.
Cloudflare: A Financial Overview
Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.
Revenue Growth: Cloudflare's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 30.47%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.
Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -9.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.
Return on Equity (ROE): Cloudflare's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.56%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.
Return on Assets (ROA): Cloudflare's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.28%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.
Debt Management: Cloudflare's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.8, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.
How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?
Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.
Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
