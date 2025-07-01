Deep Dive Into Cleanspark Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $17.5, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Highlighting a 9.47% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $19.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Cleanspark by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nick Giles B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $16.00 - James McIlree Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $14.00 $12.00 James McIlree Chardan Capital Lowers Buy $20.00 $26.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cleanspark. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cleanspark compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Cleanspark's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Cleanspark's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cleanspark analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Cleanspark

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

Financial Milestones: Cleanspark's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Cleanspark's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 62.53%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cleanspark's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -76.38%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cleanspark's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -7.1%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cleanspark's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.11%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Cleanspark's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.34.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

