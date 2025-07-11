Deep Dive Into Churchill Downs Stock: Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

13 analysts have shared their evaluations of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 10 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 7 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $138.08, a high estimate of $157.00, and a low estimate of $116.00. This current average has decreased by 6.34% from the previous average price target of $147.42.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Churchill Downs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Raises Buy $133.00 $130.00 Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Announces Overweight $116.00 - Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $138.00 $144.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $134.00 $137.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $144.00 $144.00 David Katz Jefferies Lowers Buy $127.00 $160.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $137.00 $140.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $124.00 $125.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $154.00 $172.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $157.00 $157.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $155.00 $162.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Lowers Positive $136.00 $150.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $140.00 $148.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Churchill Downs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Churchill Downs compared to the broader market.

To gain a panoramic view of Churchill Downs's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Churchill Downs analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Inc is a gaming entertainment, online wagering, and racing company. It operates through three business segments: Live and Historical Racing, Wagering Services, and Gaming. The Live and Historical Racing segment includes live and historical pari-mutuel racing. The Wagering Services segment includes the revenue and expenses from pari-mutuel wagers through TwinSpires, companies retail and online sports betting business and Gaming segment includes revenue and expenses for the casino properties and associated racetracks that support the casino license. The Gaming segment generates revenue and expenses from slot machines, video lottery terminals, video poker, HRMs, ancillary food and beverage services, hotel services, commission on pari-mutuel wagering, and racing events.

Churchill Downs: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Churchill Downs displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.75%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Churchill Downs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.12% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Churchill Downs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.05%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.56, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

