Deep Dive Into Church & Dwight Co Stock: Analyst Perspectives (14 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 14 analysts have evaluated Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 3 6 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 2 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 2 4 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Church & Dwight Co and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $101.71, accompanied by a high estimate of $120.00 and a low estimate of $80.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.78% increase from the previous average price target of $100.92.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Church & Dwight Co. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Underweight $86.00 $82.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Underweight $98.00 $97.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $120.00 - Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $110.00 $110.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Underweight $82.00 $80.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $110.00 $114.00 Javier Escalante Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $101.00 $110.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $97.00 $101.00 Bill Chappell Truist Securities Lowers Buy $110.00 $115.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $105.00 $107.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $108.00 $116.00 Robert Moskow TD Cowen Announces Buy $116.00 - Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Underweight $101.00 $97.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Underweight $80.00 $82.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Church & Dwight Co. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Church & Dwight Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Church & Dwight Co's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Church & Dwight Co's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Church & Dwight Co's Background

Church & Dwight is the leading global producer of baking soda. Beyond baking soda, the products in its portfolio have vast category reach, including laundry products, cat litter, oral care, deodorant, and nasal care, all sold under the Arm & Hammer brand. Its mix also includes Batiste, OxiClean, Vitafusion, WaterPik, Hero, and TheraBreath, which together with Arm & Hammer constitute around 70% of its annual sales and profits. Even as it works to extend the reach of its products, Church & Dwight still derives more than 80% of its sales from its home market in the US.

A Deep Dive into Church & Dwight Co's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Church & Dwight Co's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.92%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Church & Dwight Co's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.79%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Church & Dwight Co's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.81% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Church & Dwight Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.51, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

